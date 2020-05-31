Ford Puma has been around for a little amount of time. The SUV built in Romania is really a hit and lots of European custerms have decided to go with Ford in the B segment SUV.

At the begining, the Puma was available only with petrol engines. We have a 1.0 liter turbo unit with 125 horsepower and a 1.0 liter mild-hybrid with 155 horsepower.

But today we have a news. If you are looking for a diesel Puma you can order one. It has a 1.5 liter EcoBlue engine which can deliver 120 horsepower. The unit is matted to a six speed manual transmission and it can offer a combined fuel consumption of just 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Another important novelty is the seven speed automatic transmission installed on the 125 HP petrol variant.

Last, but not least is the ST Line Vignale trim. This will be the top of the line and it will come with some special exterior bits and greater interior equippment. Customers will get standard the following: automatic LED headlights, special Windsor leather seats and Manacor leather steering wheel, premium B&O audio system, keyless entry and engine start systems and the SYNC 3 infotainment system.