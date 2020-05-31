Last year, Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic, the most powerfull variant of the SUV. Standard, the car is equipped with the V8 Supercharged 5.0 liter engine which can deliver 550 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque.

But now, the guys from Manhart have prepared something special for this car. Thanks to a new ECU part, the engine can now deliver 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque.

We don’t have any information about the time for not to 100 km/h sprint of about the top speed but we will remind you that the production version of the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 274 km/h.

The German tuning firm also put some new 23 inch wheels and some 1990s decals on the bodywork.

Also, Manhart officials have said if one customer want some modifications inside the car it can be done. More than that, the Germans are working on a special suspension model.