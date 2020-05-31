Ford is ready to tackle another great old moniker: the Mustang Mach 1. The car has been already teased a couple of times but now we have some new shoots with a prototype of the car tested around a track.

The Mustang Mach 1 will use the same V8 5.0 liter engine you can find in a regular ‘Stang. It will feature more power but not like the GT350 variant.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision, and collectability,” Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons, said in the company’s official announcement of the new model.

The car will also feature some other exterior modifications which will turn the model into a real special muscle car.

Ford did not say when the Mustang Mach 1 will be unveiled but we don know that the car will go on sale for the 2021 model year.