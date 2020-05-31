Ford is working on a new generation Bronco. The car was supposed to be unveiled later this year after a 20 years hiatus.

The Jeep Wrangler rival will be a true off-roader and today we have a new teaser video with the US-based model.

In the video we managed to spot two four-door and one two-door Broncos while tackling some mud tracks.

We don’t have any other details about the new Bronco, but we do know that the car will be in showrooms in 2021. Production and launch dates are yet to be announced.

Initially, the car was supposed to be unveiled at the now-canceled New York Auto Show and the pandemics pushed the launch to a later date.