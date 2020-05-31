BMW has really been on fire this week. The German car manufacturer launched the 2021 BMW 5 Series, 2021 6 Series and the plug-in hybrid variant of the X2.

However, the guys from Munich don’t have just good news. Due to the negative economic effects of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemics, BMW is looking to reduce some 5,000 jobs.

At this moment, the situation is not clear. According to Automotive News Europe, BMW may offer some incentives to workerts to persuade them to leave and help the car manfuacturer to reach the target we have announced it.

According to the same publication, the company could add early retirement packages to the list, a BMW spokeswoman said Friday.

Source – ANE (reg.)