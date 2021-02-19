Ford is expanding the current range of the small Puma model in Europe. The Blue Oval is introducing a new seven-speed automatic transmission option for electrified EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains that will for the first time enable drivers who want an automatic gearbox to reduce their CO2 emissions and save money using Ford’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

Available on Puma and Fiesta 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid, the seven-speed automatic can make driving less demanding – particularly in city driving and stop-start traffic. In addition, fast, seamless gearchanges complement the hybrid powertrain’s electrically-boosted performance to further enhance the fun to drive experience.

Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid technology uses a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) to recover energy usually lost during braking and coasting and charge a 48‑volt lithium-ion battery pack. The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine to provide torque assistance that can enhance fuel efficiency or performance, depending on the driving scenario.

Torque supplementation uses the BISG to increase the total torque available from the powertrain by up to 20 Nm, for more responsive in-gear acceleration.

In-gear acceleration for Puma 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 125 PS seven-speed automatic is improved by up to almost 4 per cent compared with than the non-hybrid variant. Puma 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 155 PS seven-speed automatic accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds. In Sport Drive Mode, the Puma EcoBoost Hybrid automatic gearbox holds lower gears for sportier responses. Triple-downshifts enable faster overtaking when drivers request maximum acceleration. The seven-speed automatic gearbox offers manual gear selection, with sporty paddle-shifters for Puma ST-Line X and ST-Line Vignale models.

Torque substitution uses the BISG to provide up to 24 Nm of extra torque – reducing the amount of work required by the engine for improved fuel efficiency. The seven-speed automatic EcoBoost Hybrid combination is particularly well-suited to city driving, where frequent stop-start driving allows regular capturing and re-deployment of energy.

Puma EcoBoost Hybrid and Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid seven-speed automatic models are anticipated to improve CO2 emissions by up to more than 5 per cent compared with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol equivalents.

Pairing the dual-clutch transmission with a hybrid powertrain brings the advantages of both technologies to the customer, as well as increasing the availability of fuel-saving hybrid powertrains to people who want an automatic transmission.