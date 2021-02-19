McLaren finally unveiled its most recent supercar, the Artura, after a long series of teasers. Despite its performances, suitable for a McLaren, the car is also bragging about being the most efficient McLaren ever sold. The McLaren Artura is next generation high-performance hybrid supercar.

The low-nose and high-tail stance is pure supercar with the drama underlined by McLaren’s signature dihedral doors – which open closer to the body and house mirrors that fold in more tightly. It is a stance further enhanced by the Artura’s short wheelbase and low stance.

The shape of the Artura, sculpted to optimise performance and manage airflow for aerodynamic performance and cooling, is driven by the McLaren design principle of ‘everything for a reason’ that is in evidence throughout the car.

Inside, occupants will find the Artura is no less of a revolution, with the cockpit centred more than ever around the driver.

An all-new McLaren infotainment and connectivity system utilises two high-definition screens. The Artura also features a Bluetooth low-energy vehicle key which detects when the driver is heading towards the vehicle and powers up to welcome occupants. This includes ambient, ‘hidden-until-lit’ lighting in the doors, which act like beacons to occupants about to drive at night.

Once inside the Artura, a driver can choose from four Powertrain modes, including an E-mode for up to 30km* of emissions-free, electric-only driving.

Comfort mode maximises range and efficiency, with the combustion engine shut off under 40km/h using an extended stop and start mode that is phased in for greater speed and power requirements.

In Sport and Track modes, however, the electric power is deployed in an increasingly aggressive manner for low-end response and acceleration. The handling mode choices adjust damper firmness and the degree of Electronic Stability Control intervention to suit driver preference and weather and road conditions.

The car is capable of lower emissions and running in pure EV mode for emissions-free journeys of up to 30km.

Being entirely new, Artura presented McLaren’s designers and engineers with opportunities to innovate, chief among these being how to preserve McLaren’s super-lightweight engineering prowess when adding hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.

The Artura is designed with full plug-in hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80 per cent charge level in just 2.5 hours.

The batteries can also harvest recharging power from the combustion engine during driving and tailored to the driving mode selected.

The Artura is the first supercar to have the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at its core.

Designed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region, which was opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, the MCLA sets a new standard for McLaren’s advanced chassis design.

Every Artura comes with a five-year vehicle warranty, a six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty.

Advance orders for the all-new McLaren Artura are now being taken at McLaren retailers with first deliveries to customers expected in Q3 of this year.