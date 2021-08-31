Along the new Mustang Ice White package, Ford is also introducing the same treatment on the other Mustang in the portfolio: the Mach-E.

The 2021 Car and Driver EV of the Year, North American SUV of the Year and one of the hottest all-electric SUVs on the market will exclusively offer the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package on Mustang Mach-E Premium models.

Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint includes unique Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings to ice-out the exterior. Front and center on the grille is an Oxford White pony badge, which also appears between the tri-bar taillamps. The package adds unique 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.

Light Space Gray sets the cabin stage, appearing on the seats, center console and door-panel armrests. A Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel plus an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel add chill to the interior environment.

Orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition open in the fall. The vehicle will be in showrooms early next year.