Kia is updating the current Sorento on the US market and is publishing the new set of prices. For model year 2022, the newly introduced Sorento PHEV joins the gas-powered and hybrid variants to round out the model range. Other news includes the addition of all-wheel drive for the Sorento Hybrid (with 19-inch wheels for the Hybrid EX). And the X-Line package has been expanded to Sorento EX and S trims due to the popularity of this rugged iteration.

Sorento SX-P models get standard memory seats with more adjustability, adding 14-way power and a newly added thigh extender. The SX-P trim also gets standard rear heated captain’s seats. Lastly, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and telematics is now standard on all models from the S trim and above.

Prices start at $29,490 for the entry-level Sorento LX FWD. The most expensive Sorento you can order in the US is the Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX AWD that can reach at $38,290.