Kia is ready to offer those American clients looking for an affordable plug-in hybrid the option of choosing the new Niro Plug-in Hybrid.

The PHEV arrives for the 2022 model year wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro PHEV continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 26 miles of all-electric range on a single charge1 and remains eligible for the $4,543 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives, depending on location of purchase.

The powertrain has a 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined) and a 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery.

Prices start at $29,590 for the LXS trim level, reach $33,39o and ends at $36,490 for the EX Premium.