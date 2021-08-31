Once in a while, GMC launches a very special concept, that can showcase all the off-road capability of the brand. The latest showcase is the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck introduced at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, exploring GMC’s vision for its growing lineup of premium yet capable trucks and SUVs.

Building on the capability of Canyon AT4, the concept further elevates Canyon’s off-road credibility by showing how it could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast.

The capability features include:

Factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage

Off-road rocker panel protectors

Cast-iron control arms

Heavy-duty front bumper with winch

Integrated front recovery points

Front and rear electronic locking differentials

Wheel flares with integrated task lamps

Multimatic DSSVTM dampers

Spare tire swivel mount so a spare tire can be kept on the back of the truck and swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed

Guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches

Power is provided by GMC’s 3.6L V-6 engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The concept truck could confidently handle a variety of obstacles encountered far from civilization with a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10.0 inches, boosted by 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. The vehicle could engage in water fording up to 32.1 inches, and its custom-tailored snorkel could allow for filtered and cooler air intake.

All concept features are integrated with GMC’s premium design cues, resulting in a rugged-yet-premium appearance. Unique grille and headlamp finishes, distinct AT4 badges, and an exclusive leather-wrapped interior create a sense of confident capability that doesn’t compromise style or comfort.