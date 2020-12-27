Ford is expanding the offer of its recently launched Mach-E SUV with a new performance version, that can be easily considered a supercar, regarding its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time. Targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT stable.

Pumping out 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 lb.-ft. of torque (860 newton-meters), Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more torque, grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles.

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features sportier components including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo callipers as well as 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping that helps to improve handling performance.

With the driver in mind, the front seats are Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminum appliqué, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.

Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available in signature Mustang colors including Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

Customers who have already reserved the Mustang Mach-E GT will have the opportunity to add the Performance Edition package at time of ordering in spring 2021.

Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available late next summer.