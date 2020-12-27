Nissan is updating the current Leaf range with two new versions available in US. The 2021 Nissan Leaf is on sale with a starting price of $31,620. With more than 500,000 Nissan LEAF electric vehicles sold worldwide, LEAF has been one of the best-selling electric vehicles for the past 10 years.

The 2021 Nissan LEAF is available in two versions, LEAF and the extended-range LEAF PLUS. LEAF is equipped with a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor that delivers 147 horsepower, 236 lb-ft of torque and up to 149 miles of range. It’s available in two trim levels, S and SV.

Nissan LEAF PLUS features a larger-capacity 62-kWh lithium-ion battery – increasing the range to up to 226 miles. LEAF PLUS also features a more powerful 160 kW motor that produces 214 horsepower – an increase of 45 percent – and 250 lb-ft of torque. LEAF PLUS is offered in three trim levels – S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS.

Every 2021 LEAF boasts a spacious, highly functional interior with a quality, high-tech feel. The roomy cabin comfortably accommodates five people and includes a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat for added flexibility. The rear cargo area is designed to provide ample luggage space, offering 30 cubic feet of available storage with the second row folded down.

Standard on LEAF SL PLUS and optional on LEAF and LEAF SV PLUS is ProPILOT Assist, a hands-on driver assist system that combines Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control and steering assist technologies and a stop and hold function that can bring the vehicle to a full stop, hold in place and can bring the vehicle back up to speed when traffic starts moving again.