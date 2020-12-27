After it became available in Europe, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series reaches the US showrooms. At the heart of the all-new AMG GT Black series lies the new Handcrafted AMG V8 engine featuring a flat- plane crankshaft, developing 720 hp from 6,700-6,900 rpm, with a peak torque of 590 lb-ft available from 2,000-6,000 rpm.

The new GT Black Series accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and can reach 124 mph in under nine seconds. The top speed is 202 mph.

The AMG GT Black Series recently shattered the existing official lap record on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. With an officially measured, notarised and certified time of 6:43.616 min for the 12.8 mile-long track and 6:48.047 min for the 12.944 mile-long total track, the GT Black Series places in the top group of the street- legal “sports cars” category and is now number one among fully standard, unmodified models.

Standard-equipment highlights of this ultimate performance model include: new, larger front bumper with manually adjustable carbon-fiber front splitter for track use, carbon fiber fenders and carbon fiber front hood with two large air outlets. A lightweight carbon fiber roof with lowered center, black painted carbon fiber rear hatch with small lip spoiler and a larger rear windshield in lightweight glass are also standard. A distinctive two-piece rear spoiler in matte black-painted carbon fiber, along with 19” front, 20” rear AMG 10-spoke forged wheels in matte black, featuring a high-sheen rim lip, round-off the remarkable standard performance- related features.

An eye-catching new AMG Magmabeam paint finish is optionally available to further enhance its unique look, reserved exclusively for the new GT Black Series. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in early 2021, this exclusive new model will be priced from $325,000.