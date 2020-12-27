Jaguar launches a new and powerful SUV for its US clients. In fact, it is an updated SUV, that already became loved in US. The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR is now faster, more dynamic and more refined.

For 2021, the F-PACE SVR is available exclusively with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, which produces 550 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque – an increase of 14 lb-ft. This uplift in torque delivers enhanced performance, allowing F-PACE SVR to accelerate to 60mph in 3.8 seconds, or 0.3 second faster than the outgoing model. Top speed increases by 2 mph to 178 mph.4 The powertrain now features the same torque converter used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan, to withstand the higher loads produced.

The transmission and dynamics systems have also benefitted from incremental tweaks. Dynamic mode now features unique tuning, delivering a focused and honed driving experience. Dynamic Launch, new for 2021, uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes, contributing to sharper acceleration from a standstill. At the same time, F-PACE SVR is now more comfortable and enjoyable to drive, without compromising its high-speed dynamics, further underlining its duality of purpose.

The steering system is enhanced with a new electronic power-assistance system delivering greater immediacy, providing a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver. Modified tuning of the adaptive damping provides a more refined ride at low speeds, which is further improved by revised chassis bushings. The 395mm (front) and 396mm (rear) two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal. This tuning is specific to F-PACE SVR, while the brake system uses a new electric booster system. The improved cooling and aerodynamics of the vehicle also improve the performance of the brakes.

The design of the new F-PACE SVR is inspired by motorsport experience, with enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling. The changes deliver superior aerodynamic performance, including 35 percent reduction in aerodynamic lift and a reduction in drag to 0.36 Cd.

The interior of the new F-PACE SVR is comprehensively redesigned, with materials enhanced to heighten the dynamic character of the revised cabin and its controls. Seat and door inserts are finished in Alcantara, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll are wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather. The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard with open-pore carbon fiber available as an option.