Mini is developing new technologies for its performance models, developed in the John Cooper Works range. Future MINI vehicle architectures mean that extreme performance and genuine driving enjoyment will also be available with electric drive as well as combustion engines.

MINI is already making great strides when it comes to electric mobility. The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid model (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.0 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 45 – 40 g/km) led to five percent of the brand’s total sales being electrified.

Following the launch of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km), this share doubled to around ten per cent within just a few months. Based on this experience, and looking ahead to future technology, MINI is now preparing the next step in the development of electric John Cooper Works models.

„John Cooper Works models with conventional combustion engines will still continue to have an important role to play, to make sure we’re addressing the wishes and needs of performance enthusiasts all around the world,” says Bernd Körber. “With this new focus on electric performance, we’re also creating the opportunity to sharpen the distinctive profile of the John Cooper Works brand more than ever before.”