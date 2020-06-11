Ford Escape is now available with a solution for those who want efficiency. Now you don’t need a Prius to be hybrid. You can have a Ford. Even a Ford Escape, because there is now a plug-in hybrid.

The all-new Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid now has a best-in-class EPA-estimated all-electric fuel economy rating of 100 MPGe combined and an EPA-estimated 37 miles of all-electric driving range.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid is part of Ford’s investment of more than $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles. This Escape features Ford’s innovative fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. The plug-in hybrid system is available on every Escape trim level except S and SE Sport.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid has plenty of room for passengers and cargo thanks to the smart placement of its liquid-cooled, 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery below the second-row seats, rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid has a Level 1/Level 2 AC charging port. Using a 110-volt Level 1 charger, the estimated time to fully charge the battery is 10 to 11 hours. Using a 240-volt Level 2 charger, charge time drops to roughly 3.5 hours.

Hybrid models feature four modes that allow customers to select the setting most suitable for their individual needs.

In Auto EV mode, the vehicle decides whether to run on gas or electric power.

In EV Now mode, drivers can operate on all-electric power.

In EV Later mode, drivers can switch to full gas-hybrid driving to conserve electric miles for later.

In all-new EV Charge mode, drivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles to use later.

The new Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid starts under $35,000.