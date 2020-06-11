Chrysler is extending the Pacifica range, one of its most popular car in US. The 2021 version of the Pacifica will deliver all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, combined with a fresh new look and feel and the most standard safety features of any vehicle in the industry.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, exclusively available on the Touring L model, is equipped with the same AWD system that will be offered on the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. Pacifica is the only vehicle to pair AWD along with class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, and the only vehicle in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition arrives in S Appearance, including a Black Noise AWD badge as well as Black Noise Pacifica and Chrysler wing badging, and rolls on upgraded 18-inch wheels in the new “Foreshadow” finish. Gloss Black colors the headlamp eyebrows, grille surrounds, rear valance and daylight opening (DLO). The AWD Launch Edition will also include 235/60-R18 Michelin Premier self-sealing tires.

The all-black S Appearance interior is upgraded with McKinley leather seats bordered with Light Diesel Grey stitching and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio. Brushed metal hydro bezels provide additional interior accents. Optional features and packages include Uconnect Navigation, Uconnect Theater, Advanced SafetyTec, a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, trailer tow, KeySense and the Premium Group package.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is available now for ordering at Chrysler dealerships in the United States and Canada. The U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $40,240, excluding destination fees, includes the AWD Launch Edition package price of $3,095. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2020.

The Chrysler Pacifica’s AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – uses mechanical and electronic technology proven durable and capable on FCA vehicles. In addition, the system was put through its paces, with more than 1 million customer-driven-equivalent miles of testing prior to introduction.

Pacifica’s seamless, fully automatic AWD system is the only one in the segment capable of transferring 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system, the most capable AWD in the class, is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.