Karma Automotive is updating its most popular car in the range: the Revero. The new Sports and Performance packages for the Revero GT take the luxury electric vehicle to the next performance level.

Available now for the 2020 Revero GT, the Sports and Performance Packages feature both functional and visual upgrades which make the Revero GT even more striking. Both the Sports and Performance packages unleash an acceleration of 0 to 60mph in 3.9 seconds and electronic torque vectoring.

The Sports package exterior features a Borrego Black paint as standard, with chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fiber exterior pieces, GTS fender badges, red calipers, cross drilled rotors, and 22” Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels. Karma’s signature badge, a solar eclipse, is notably monochrome, indicating a special high-performance variant — a unique design element shared by the brand’s SC2 concept car.

Inside the vehicle, a similar blackout Karma badge is placed on the steering wheel, complemented by a sleek carbon fiber trim throughout the cabin. GTS insignia is respectfully placed upon the center console and UX/UI display, a subtle nod to the vehicle’s performance enhancements.

For the driving enthusiast who prefers to conquer the roads surreptitiously, the Revero GT Performance package offers all the functional upgrades of the Sports package, while maintaining the original exterior of the Revero GT. Inside the cabin, a GTS emblem in the performance oriented UX/UI, including a special Track Mode, serves as a strong nod to the vehicle’s enhancements.

The 2020 Karma Revero GT features dual electric motors which power the vehicle’s on-board generator and offer the best of both worlds; exceptional performance and handling, with the ability to drive up to 80 zero-emission miles on battery power alone and 360 miles overall range, powered by a 28kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery featuring high overall density and power output.

All Revero vehicles are assembled largely by hand at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the company’s manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. This dedication to craftsmanship furthers Karma’s philosophy that ownership should be personal and special, connecting owners to the pioneering technology and inspiration behind their vehicles.

The Revero GT is available to order at Karma’s North American retailers, starting at $144,800.