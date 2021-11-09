A few days ago, during the SEMA show, Ford unveiled the F-100 Eluminator. The concept car was developed to show us the new electric crate motor named, of course, Eluminator.

This engine has the same output as the one seen on the Mustang Mach-E, and the sales started after the unveiling of the F-100 Eluminator.

Now, the guys from Ford said that the Eluminator motor drew a lot of attention and all the unit are sold out. The electric motor can be installed in cars with combustion engine mounted transversally.

According to Ford Performance, in short time there will be built another batch of Eluminator EV motors. So if you are looking to convert your combustion engine car into an electric one, you might keep an eye on Ford dealers for the Eluminator.