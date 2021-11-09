The logo is one of the most imortant label for a company. Thanks to the logo you are able to recognize the brand in a giffy.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the gratest and bigest name in the automotive industry, and the three-pointed star is a recognazible asset.

This month, Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the logo’s centenary. In 5 November 1921, the logo was registred. Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG) applied for trademark protection for the emblem that is still used today.

We don’t have much to say about the logo, because in the years it has been changed to better represent the time and the era.

All we can do is wish a happy birthday to the three-pointed star logo.