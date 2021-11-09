A few months ago, Kia unveilied the EV6 model. It is a compact crossover that was built on a new electric platform. It is the first product of a new electric family and it is already on sale.

But the plans go further and the Asian car manufacturer will come up soon with a new model.

Its name is EV9 and on November 11 we’ll meet the concept car that will be used to deliver the production model.

There was only one teaser picture, but the image doesn’t reveal much. As we expect, the new Kia EV9 will be the brands new electric flagship model.