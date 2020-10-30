Ford has in its portfolio one of the best sold commercial vehicle, the Transit, a true bestseller around the world. On November 12, Ford officially unveils the zero-emission, all-electric E-Transit – a new version of the world’s best-selling cargo van.

According to a new survey conducted in the U.S., U.K. and Germany, people are increasingly expressing openness to delivery services operated by electric vehicles. More than 60 percent of Americans and 68 percent of Brits care about the environmental impact of vehicles used by delivery services. That’s a 12 percent increase in the U.S. alone since earlier in the year.

In all three countries, more than half of respondents say they’d choose an electric-powered delivery service over a gas-powered one if price and arrival times were the same, with 54 percent in the U.S. and nearly 58 percent in the U.K. saying so. And even if they have to wait longer for a delivery via zero-emissions vans, 43 percent of Americans and almost 50 percent Brits say they would do so.