Lamborghini constantly tries to offer its clients options to customize the current range of supercars. Automobili Lamborghini opens THE LOUNGE TOKYO in the exclusive residential area of Roppongi, and the second venue of its kind after New York in the United States. Featuring a permanent Ad Personam studio where clients ordering cars can fully personalize every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s exterior and interior color and trim.

The inaugural exhibition sees a collaboration between Lamborghini and the eponymous brand of the world-renowned fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto: the lounge offers the perfect setting to present an Aventador S “dressed” by Yohji Yamamoto, alongside a co-branded capsule collection comprised of three unique pieces: mod coat, bomber jacket and hoodie sweatshirt.

The correlation in brand values between Lamborghini and Yohji Yamamoto was clear and the collaboration was born. Taking inspiration from the Paris collection, the Lamborghini Centro Stile imagined the iconic Aventador S as a canvas to paint. The distinctive Gandini line characterizing each Lamborghini is still clearly visible in the Aventador, but dressed with selected patterns from the clothing collection: the same designs enhance the Aventador S’s interior.