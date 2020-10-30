Genesis is expanding its US range with the introduction of the new GV70 model, a premium SUV that becomes the fifth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with recently announced GV80 flagship SUV. Like all other Genesis models, the GV70 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform.

The design of the GV70’s front is thoroughly unique. The iconic Crest Grille, which takes its shape from the Genesis logo, has been set lower than the Quad Lamps to reflect the SUV’s athletic nature, while the two lines of the Quad Lamps evoke a sense of speed and dynamism. Skid plates placed on the bottom of the bumpers reinforce the SUV’s powerful image.

At the rear, the taillights feature the ultra-thin signature two lines of the Quad Lamps, while all functional elements are set in the bumper, helping to achieve exceptionally clean, pure forms. The rear also features a number of subtle design details – including a G-Matrix pattern-applied bumper, a unique vertical shaped muffler, and a body-colored diffuser – that accentuate the GV70’s dynamic look.

Genesis also unveiled a GV70 Sport model. The Sport package model includes an exclusively designed front bumper and 21-inch, G-Matrix pattern-applied wheels, as well as dark chrome garnishes and a large diameter exhaust, which evoke a pronounced dynamic expression. The Sport model’s interior features exclusive colors and trim, including a sport steering wheel and carbon-fiber appointed consoles and doors, which accentuate its dynamic image.

The first-ever GV70 is expected to arrive in the United States in calendar year 2021. More details will be available closer to launch.