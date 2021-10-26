Want a more tough Bronco for off-road? Then you should look at this latest concept created for SEMA by LGE-CTS Motorsports.

LGE-CTS Motorsports created a rough-and-ready version of a 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series, adding tons of items from Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories for enhanced capability off-road. From a 2-inch suspension lift and rock sliders, to off-road rock lights and fender flares, the vehicle is equipped for nasty trail adventures.

The exhaust note of the upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is enhanced with a Borla cat-back performance exhaust system. Suspension enhancements include ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension system and Hellwig Suspension Products front and rear sway bars.

This BAJA FORGED Bronco Sport wears Rigid Light Shop LED lighting, BAJA FORGED front and rear tubular bumpers, plus a Ford Performance Parts roof mounted light bar. A WARN Industries VR EVO winch and Factor 55 hook and aluminum fairlead add toughness on the trails.

 