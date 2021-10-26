The tuning company LGE-CTS Motorsports introduced two design studies based on the current Ford Bronco.

Theresa Contreras, a veteran Ford SEMA builder, designer and founder of BAJA FORGED Parts, is back with a four-door Outer Banks series Bronco custom build. The vehicle mixes off-road adventure needs with modern amenities like an onboard fridge, premium sound bar, cargo organizer and BAJA FORGED bumpers front and rear.

The vehicle’s suspension is upgraded with an ICON Vehicle Dynamics 3.0 suspension lift. Exterior upgrades include Ford Performance Parts off-road rock lights, Ford Licensed Accessories tailgate folding table, and BAJA FORGED fender flares and spare tire carrier.

Cabin features include a JBL sound bar, premium interior organizer, under-floor safe and cargo organizer, all from Ford Licensed Accessories, plus GFA cargo area protector and all-weather floor mats.