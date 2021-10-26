After a long wait, Land Rover finally unveiled the all new Range Rover. The fifth generation is one of the most luxurious SUV you can find on the market. The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level.

Advanced speaker technology builds on the fundamental refinement provided by the MLA-Flex body architecture to deliver serene cabin calmness – ensuring passengers enjoy a first-class experience. It uses the 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System to create one of the quietest vehicle interiors on the road, with additional 20W speakers in the four main headrests for the most immersive sound experience.

The third-generation Active Noise Cancellation8 system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers. These include a pair of 60mm diameter speakers in the headrests for each of the four main cabin occupants, which create personal quiet zones similar to the effect when using high-end headphones.

The New Range Rover brings new levels of wellbeing to the luxury SUV sector and Cabin Air Purification Pro3 is the culmination of this pioneering technology. It combines dual-nanoe X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality. Advanced nanoe X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 viruses3. The innovative technology is active in the air, so particles don’t have to pass through a filter to be trapped and neutralised. A second nanoe X device in Row 2 optimises its effectiveness for all occupants.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues this pioneering approach with Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that uses eHorizon Navigation data to read the road ahead and prime the suspension to provide perfect responses.

The intelligent technology also works in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist to smooth out body movements resulting from sudden changes in speed. Fully independent suspension underpins the luxurious ride and features Land Rover’s first ever five-link rear axle, which isolates the cabin from surface imperfections more effectively than ever using advanced air springs.

Alexa works in addition to Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto and can be initiated either by saying “Alexa” or pressing the Alexa button on the central touchscreen9. It does not need any phone or external device to operate – only details of a customer’s Amazon account and an internet connection – while wireless charging for Qi compatible smartphones keeps devices topped up.

The New Range Rover elevates Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest ever touchscreen. The 13.1-inch curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, using the latest consumer technology to deliver a smartphone-inspired interface, allied to convenient hard switches for the climate control.

Pivi Pro works in harmony with an elegant new semi-floating 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, which features new high-definition graphics based around a three-panel layout that intuitively reflects the design of the Pivi Pro homescreen. Customers can choose from a variety of configurations, including a conventional analogue layout, using the steering wheel controls.

For the first time in a Land Rover, the central display will provide haptic feedback when customers touch and press the screen.

Efficient and powerful all-LED lighting is provided on every New Range Rover, with the new high-definition Digital LED Headlights providing a beam range of up to 500m. They create an exceptional design detail and feature Signature daytime running lights, animated indicators, Adaptive Front Lighting and Image Projection technology on start-up, making them the most advanced headlights ever fitted to a Land Rover. Adaptive Front Lighting is capable of shadowing up to 16 objects in New Range Rover’s path, ensuring other road users are not dazzled while maintaining optimum lighting for the driver. Predictive Dynamic Bending Light technology uses navigation information to actively adjust the light beam for approaching corners in the road.

The New Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature Dynamic Response Pro. The powerful new active 48-volt electronic roll control system is faster-acting and more efficient than a hydraulic set-up, with a torque capacity of up to 1,400Nm fed into the anti-roll bars to keep body movements under control.

Fully independent air suspension isolates the cabin from surface imperfections more effectively than ever, for serene composure at all times. It combines industry-leading air springs volumes with twin-valve dampers – all managed by in-house-developed Adaptive Dynamics control software.

The New Range Rover maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six- and eight-cylinder powertrains. Spearheading Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, a pure-electric model will join the family in 2024, bringing full-time zero tailpipe emissions driving to the Range Rover for the first time.

The New Range Rover provides electrified performance with a choice of new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains5, the P440e and P510e, and the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) P400 Ingenium petrol and D300 and D350 diesel engines. A powerful new petrol flagship – the P530 Twin Turbo V8 – delivers increased refinement and performance and is 17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8.

The new Extended-Range PHEVs combine the inherent refinement of Land Rover’s in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery – with usable capacity of 31.8kWh – and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 100km (62 miles) of near-silent pure-electric driving. With instantaneous electric torque the new P510e accelerates from 0-60mph in 5.3s (0-100km/h in 5.6s).

The PHEVs can reach up to 140km/h (87mph) allowing customers to enjoy the New Range Rover as an EV-only model for most journeys in town and country, with overall CO2 emissions lower than 30g/km Typical Range Rover customers will be able to complete up to 75 per cent of trips using electric power only if they begin each journey with a full charge. The clever packaging of the battery, beneath the vehicle and within the wheelbase, ensures both luggage space and all-terrain capability are uncompromised.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48-volt MHEV technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The New Range Rover is available to order now, priced from £94,400 in the UK.