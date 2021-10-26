Ford continues to impress us with some new studies created for SEMA. The latest model is designed by CGS Performance Products.

Air intake and exhaust specialist CGS Performance Products updated this 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series with a host of interior upgrades including seat covers and rear seat vault, as well as exterior accessories such as underbody light kit plus bumper and hitch enhancements.

It’s outfitted with a CGS Performance Products cold air intake and a black ceramic coated cat-back exhaust. Rigid Light Shop rock lights assist nighttime trail running. The vehicle rides on Reserve Forged wheels and 17-inch Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires.

Design touches include Air Design fender flares ad rear spoiler, Rigid Light Shop A-pillar LED lights, custom paint by Flyin’ Irons Designs and Cerakote ceramic coating.