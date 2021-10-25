Ford Bronco is one of the most desired cars in America. The waiting list is long and so the customisation list. In order to help people give distinct face to their Bronco, SEMA Las Vegas will host some tuning propositions offered by Ford Performance Parts.

Legendary Ford Performance driver and builder Vaughn Gittin Jr. created a Bronco RTR dealer package concept with a host of Ford Performance and Ford Licensed Accessories parts installed. The RTR Vehicles’ build features a 2021 two-door Badlands series Bronco with custom RTR and Ford Licensed Accessories sound bar, paint protection film and doorsill plates. Sport exhaust with twin black chrome tips from Ford Performance Parts gives the 2.3-liter EcoBoost a more powerful sound and look.

RTR turned the vehicle into the ultimate fun-runner, increasing capability and performance while setting this Bronco apart with its signature styling, attitude and approach to functional needs. It features an Ultimate Dana 44 FDU front axle, fun-haver long-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float rear axle, RCV Performance CV axles and performance intake system.

Suspension upgrades include Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers and fun-haver off-road long-travel suspension kit. Fun-Runner rides on RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels and 37-inch off-road tires.