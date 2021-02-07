Nissan Qashqai is one of the SUVs that are doing great in Europe. In the US, the model is named Rogue Sport, and according to Nissan, on February 18th we will see the new generation of the compact SUV.



In order to tease the fans, Nissan has published the first picture with the upcoming Qashqai. We olny get to see the front part of the car, but not the entire whole. Nissan published a details of the new headlight and front bumper.

According to our sources, the new Nissan Qashqai will be 35 mm long compared to the current version and will have a wheelsbase increased by 20 mm. There will be extra room for the passengers.

On the engine side, Nissan announced the 1.3 liter mild-hybrid unit which will be available in two versions: 138 HP with a manual gearbox or 158 HP with a CVT. There will be some all-wheel drive versions.

The range topping will be the e-Power hybrid with 190 horsepower.