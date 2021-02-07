Porche and TAG Heuer have a long partnership. A few days ago, the two companieis have decided to expend the current partnership by teaming up to collaborate on watches.

The first watch made by Porsche and TAG Heuer is the all-new TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph. A tribute to the heritage of two brands, the new chronograph offers a first glimpse at what they can achieve together.

The new timepiece comes with Porsche colours of red, black, and grey. They are incorporated throughout the watch, and on clear display through the transparent cristal case back is the oscillating mass, which has been redesigned in affectionate tribute to Porsche’s celebrated steering wheel.

The dial has an asphalt effect, while Arabic numerals suggest the numbers on the dashboard of fine Porsche sportscars. The timepiece is presented either on a soft strap or an interlocking bracelet reflecting streamlined racing design. At the heart of the timepiece is the in-house Calibre Heuer 02 manufacture movement with an 80-hour power reserve.