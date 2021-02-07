The current Nissan Frontier was on the market for about 10 years. But the things have changed.

The Japanese car manufacturer has unveiled the third generation Nissan Frontier, which is an US-version of the European Navara pickup truck.

The new Nissan Frontier comes with styling cues drawn from the legendary Hardbody compact truck it marketed from 1986 to 1997.

The platform isnt new, but it was updated to cope with the actual real world. An important fact is that the new 2022 Nissan Frontier will be a 21st Century car inside.

It will have a 7 inch instrument panel, a 9 inch infotainment system and lots of safety systems, including the Arround View Monitor with a special function for off-road.

Under the hood, the 2022 Nissan Frontier will come with the same V6 3.8 liter naturally aspirated engine that can deliver 310 horsepower.