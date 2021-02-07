The Rimac C_Two electric hypercar is about to be unleashed. First time we have seen this car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. But back than, it was just a concept car.

During these years, the engineers and designers from Rimac have developed prototypes and now are close to finish the production model. In this new video, the Croatian marquee is showing us how the suspension test was developed for the Rimac C_Two.

As we know for now, the Rimac C_Two will be built in just 150 units. All units will have four electric motors, one for each wheel, and the total power output will be at 1914 horsepower and 2.300 Nm.

The not to 60 mph willbe done in 1.85 seconds, while the top speed will be clocked at 412 km/h. The 120 kWh battery pack will be enought for about 550 kilometers of range.