The Italian brand Lancia is now sold only in Italy and the sole model that you can find in the offer is the B-segment Ypsilon.

These days, Lancia has unveiled the second facelift for the Ypsilon, a car which was first launched in 2011.

On the design side you will see some modification around the bumpers, a new LED DRLs and a shiny Elegant Blue shade for the body.

Inside the cabin, Lancia has fitted the 2021 Ypsilon with a 7 inch infotainment display which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is also available with a cabin air filter which can block 99% of allergens. The upholserty can be made from Alcantara of from recycled plastics collected from the Mediterranean Sea.

For now, Lancia announced only one engine: the 1.0 liter three cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid system. It can deliver 70 horsepower and 92 Nm peak of torque and is the same one found on the Fiat 500.