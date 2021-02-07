Porsche 911 lineup is growing bigger and bigger. These days, the German car manufacturer has published a teaser picture with a mysterious 911 GT model.

According to Porsche, the new model will be unveiled on February 16th.

The Germans have said that this will be “the youngest member of the Porsche 911 GT family.” And as a result, we can’t really imagine what it could be.

In the teaser picture there is a massive rear wing, and the “GT family” suggest that the German car manufacturer might unveiled a GT3 Touring. You should get this with a bit of salt, and unless Porsche teases the model again, you’ll just have to wait until February 16th.