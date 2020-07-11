BMW will soon unveil an electric version of the current X3 SUV. The new model will be named iX3 and it will be officially unveiled on July 14.

Until than, the German car manufacturer has decided to give us a short glipse of the upcoming electric SUV via a teaser imagine.

According to the German car manufacturer, the new model will be equipped with a single electric motor that will be able to deliver 286 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.

The iX3 will allegedly have a rear-wheel drive configuration in the United States and it will get the moniker iX3 sDrive75. With 75 representing the 75 kWh capacity of its battery.

The battery will be able to charge at a 150 kW station it will be able to charge to 100% in just 30 minutes. Also, the car will come with some self-driving features but the level of this technologies wasn’t disclosed.