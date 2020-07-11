Jaguar is working on a revised F-Pace facelift. The new model is scheduled to be unveiled this year, and the compact SUV will continue to be available as a performance variant.

These days, the upcoming Jaguar F-Pace SVR facelift was caught testing around the German race track of Nurburgring.

According to our sources, the performance SUV will feature the same engine as the current variant. We are speaking about a V8 5.0 liter supercharged unit which will be able to deliver 550 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. The motor will be matted to the same eight speed automatic transmission which means the SUV will probably come with the same performances as the current model.

The same voices sais that the British engineers will come with some suspension improvements. We don’t have a specific date for the unveiling, but we can expect the F-Pace SVR to debut at the end of the year.