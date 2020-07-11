Just over four years since Aston Martin announced its investment in a brand new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales, the first Aston Martin to be “Made in Wales” has been driven off the production line.

It is the first Aston Martin DBX. This model is the first SUV developed by the British car manufacturer.

“It is a real privilege to be here today to witness the completion of the first production Aston Martin DBX. I’m extremely proud of the Aston Martin team who have worked so hard to transform this ex-Ministry of Defence site into a world-class car manufacturing facility, to now be producing cars, it is testament to the resilience and fortitude of everyone at Aston Martin. It is an honour to see the first DBX come off the line and my only regret is that everyone who works for this incredible brand can’t be here to witness it”, said Aston Martin Interim Chief Operating Officer, Keith Stanton.

The DBX is equipped with a V8 4.0 liter engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG. The SUV delivers 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and it is matted to a nine speed automatic transmission.

The SUV can run from not to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 181 mph.