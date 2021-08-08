A couple of months ago, Jeep unveiled the Wrangler Magneto. It was the first time Jeep revealed a fully-electric concept car.

At that moment, we knew that it was just a matter of time until the US-based car manufacturer would come up with a fully-electric production model.

Well, that moment is soon to be here, because Stellantis has announced that the first electric Jeep will be unveiled in 2023. For now, we don’t know if the Wrangler Magneto will be the first electric Jeep.

We can speculate and say that Jeep will come up with a small SUV, like the Renegade, that will feature a battery-powered electric system.

If you want to feel a teaser of tomorrow, you can buy a plug-in hybrid car from Jeep. They have the Wrangler, the Compass, and the Renegade.