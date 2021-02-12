Jeep is preparing for the electric era. Lately we have heard some news about an electric Wrangler, but we did not belive them.

But Jeep bounced back with an interesting news. On the official website has appeared a teaser picture with an electric Jeep Wrangler Concept.

All we know until now is that the concept car will be unveiled during the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. For 2021, the event is scheduled to run from March 28 through April 3. And these are all the details we know.

If you are looking for a eco-friendly Wrangler and can’t wait any more, the US-based car manufacturer has a plug-in hybrid version called Wrangler 4xe.