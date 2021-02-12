MPVs are not dead. Ford still has a line-up with S-Max and Galaxy in Europe and these days, the US-based car manufacturer has unveiled a hybrid version of these two.

We are talking about the S-Max Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid. Both can already be ordered and both are equipped with a classic hybrid powertrain.

Thanks to the Atkinson-cycle, Ford installed a 2.5 liter petrol unit, an electric motor and a small 1.1 kWh battery. The powertrain uses the latest generation of the automaker’s power-split transmission.

The result is a peak output of 190 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque and an avarage fuel consumption of 6.4 liters/100 kilometers. Also, Ford sais the cars are at leat 10% more CO2 cleaner compared to a similar diesel.

The Ford S-Max Hybrid can run from not to 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, while the Galaxy Hybrid is 0.2 seconds slower.