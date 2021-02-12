Last year, Hyundai unveiled the New Horizons divizion. The first project of that company was called Elevate and it was a special electric vehicle available for speial situations.

These days, the guys from New Horizons unveiled the all-new Tiger X-1. TIGER stands for Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot and it comes with ll-wheel drive, and each wheel is mounted to an articulating subframe.

The unmanned vehicle can climb and walk over obstacles, and it can also get 360-degree locomotion.

According to the Asian car manufacturer, the Tiger X-1 was developed to function as a mobile scientific exploration platform, enabling on-the-fly deliveries to extreme, remote locations from more centralized bases.