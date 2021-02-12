Porsche Taycan is the first electric car made by the German car manufacturer. But we do know, that Taycan will soon not be alone any more.

It will be joined by the Taycan Cross Turismo, some sort of shooting brake variant of the current Taycan.

These days, Mark Webber, Porsche ambassador tested the Taycan Cross Turismo prototype and has something for us.

“Phenomenal first drive for me with this beauty. Drives like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, smells like a Porsche. It’s a proper sports car with even more space and ground clearance now. Expect the World Premiere of the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo to take place in less than eight weeks. In dealerships as early as this summer. I can’t wait. It’s the perfect car for the Australian outback and the German Autobahn”, said Webber.

So, the new Taycan Cross Turismo will be unveiled soon and we’ll get to find out all the details. Porsche did not confirmed, but we are pretty confident that the Taycan Cross Turismo will get the same powertrain as the current Taycan. The new model will have a bigger trunk and more space for its rear occupants.