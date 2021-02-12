Back in 2011, Tanner Foust set an indoor speed record in a Ford Fiesta Rallycross model for an episode of Top Gear America. His car reached 87 mph inside a one-million-square-foot warehouse.

But the Foust era is over. Because Porsche managed to smash that record. Thanks to a Porsche Taycan Turbo S driven by professional race car driver Leh Keen, the German model is now holding the record for indoor speed.

The attempt took place inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, a warehouse over one million square feet.

According to Porsche and to Guinness World Record officials, Leh Keen hit a top speed of 102.65 mph.