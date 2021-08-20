If you want a fast electric SUV in UK, you either buy the Tesla Model X, or the newly introduced Ford Mustang Mach-e GT. It is most driver-focussed version of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV, now available to order in the UK from £67,225.

Propelled by more torque than any production Ford road-vehicle ever offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds – making it Ford’s fastest accelerating European five-seater ever.

A dual-motor, all-wheel drive, battery-electric powertrain, advanced MagneRide adaptive suspension and high-performance Brembo braking system combine for sports car responses and agility. Mustang Mach‑E GT also features a unique powertrain calibration that engages a greater proportion of torque at the rear wheels than other Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive variants, supported by specially-developed tyres that can distribute the extreme torque to the road surface.

In addition, a new Untamed Plus drive mode is designed to help drivers balance the powertrain output on a track for lap time consistency – simultaneously adjusting traction and stability control for a more exciting driving experience where regulations and conditions allow.

Bespoke specification includes Ford Performance sports seats, standard 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange colours, and unique body-styling.

Equipped as standard with an 88 kWh extended range battery, Mustang Mach-E GT also enables driving enthusiasts to embrace pure-electric driving with confidence, delivering up to 310 miles WLTP 4 driving range between charges despite its unprecedented performance. Charging with up to 150 kW can add an average of 60 miles driving range within approximately 10 minutes of charging, and charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery capacity within approximately 45 minutes.