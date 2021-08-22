After the revised Duster, Dacia will unveil a new model, scheduled to be introduced this fall. Dacia continues to renew its range as it lives up to the announcements made during the strategic plan presentation earlier this year.

Munich will be the venue for the brand’s next world premiere as it unveils its all-new ultra-versatile 7-seater family car.

Unveiled on Friday, September 3, the 7-seater car will then be on show at Munich as of Monday, September 6, 2021.

At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Dacia will have a full-fledged set up, including: an original stand at the Summit’s main doors starting on September 6, all of Dacia’s latest models presented in the Munich city centre from September 7 to 12, a shuttle service between the convention centre and the city centre, for a real-world experience behind the wheel of Spring – the most affordable EV in Europe.