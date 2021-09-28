Cupra officially unveiled the UrbanRebel Concept during the 2021 Munich Auto Show. Basically, this is just a concept car, but in the near future, the Spanish performance division will built a proper model.

According to Cupra officials, the UrbanRebel will be launched in 2025, the same year, Volkswagen and Seat will come on the market with a small urban hatchback. As you can imagine, the UrbanRebel has the same size as a small hatchback and is built on a smaller version of the MEB platform.

“This racing concept gives an idea of the design language of the future street-car and will inspire its creation. The urban electric car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group, as our aim is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars per year in Martorell for different Group brands”, said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.

Under the hood, the new Cupra UrbanRebel comes with a single electric motor mounted on the front (unlike all the other MEB cars made until now). It can deliver 335 horsepower but thanks to a boost function it can reach 429 HP. As a result, the UrbanRebel can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.