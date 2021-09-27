With the i Vision Circular, the BMW is looking ahead to a compact BMW for the year 2040. See, I told you. The new concept car developed by the Germans has been officially unveiled during the 2021 Munich Motor Show.

It is built entirely with recycled materials and, of course, is 100% recycleble. As the name suggest, the concept car is based on the circular economy and secondary materials in order to cut the CO2.

“The BMW i Vision Circular illustrates our all-encompassing, meticulous way of thinking when it comes to sustainable mobility. It symbolises our ambition to be a pioneering force in the development of a circular economy,” explains Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW

As you can imagine, the car is 100% electric and it is just a demo car, so don’t expect to see a production version of the car.