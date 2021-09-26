During the 2021 Munich Motor Show, Audi has unveiled the Grandsphere concept car. This new prototype is part of a three concept line-up called Sphere. The first one was Skysphere, while the last one will be named Urbansphere.

But now let’s talk about the Gransphere. It comes as a nod to the current A8 model, but it is completly different. As you can imagine, the new Audi Grandsphere is an electric vehicle with great autonomous technology.

Audi named the Grandsphere as a private jet for the road and it has a live body. It can extend depending on the driving modes you are using.

Inside the cabin, as you would expect, is like any other modern autonoumos car. All looks very sci-fi and like a lounge. Under the body there are two electric enegines with a total output of 710 horsepower and 960 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to a big battery pack, the car can travel up to 750 kilometers on a single charge.